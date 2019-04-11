This 'blurred' pic of Aamrapali Dubey with Nirahua has got fans hooked—Check inside

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey's sizzling on-screen chemistry with 'jubilee star' Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. So much so that the stars have worked together in 25 odd films as of now. Every time they appear together, the film is touted as a blockbuster.

In fact, Aamrapali started off her career as a Bhojpuri actress in the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. In a period of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest paid actress there.

Recently, she shared a picture on Instagram with Nirahua and captioned it: “It's a blurred picture but still I love it @aditojha and @dineshlalyadav.”

Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Meanwhile, Nirahua has begun his political journey this year and BJP has fielded him from the Azamgarh constituency against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.