Pawan Singh

This US man dancing on Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri superhit song 'Lollipop Lagelu' goes viral - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's superhit evergreen track 'Lollipop Lagelu' has been recreated and remixed umpteen times. But this rocking number manages to pull the crowd every time it is played.

A popular US content creator by the name of Rick Pond along with his daughter danced to Pawan Singh's 'Lollipop Lagelu' and netizens couldn't keep calm. Watch it here: 

Rick Pond has a massive fan following as he has previously danced to various hit Bollywood and Punjabi numbers. 

Fans are mighty impressed with this foreigner's desi moves, dropping lovely comments on his timeline. 

Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu' song was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015. It has garnered over 126,639,424 views so far.

Zahid Akhtar has written the lyrics of the song while Vinay Vinayak is the music composer. 

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media. 

 

 

