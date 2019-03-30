This video of Aamrapali Dubey will leave you in splits—Watch

New Delhi: Aamrapali Dubey is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has a huge fan-following. With over 550,000 followers on Instagram, the actress is a big name in the Bhojpuri entertainment world. She is known for her hilarious TikTok videos and often shares them on Instagram as well.

Check out Aamrapali's latest Instagram upload here that will make you go ROFL:

The actress is currently shooting for 'Thik Hai' along with superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is written as well as directed by Santosh Mishra and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Aamrapali and Nirahua are known to share a great bond and often share pics with each other. They have been a part of several super hit films together and fans love the chemistry between them. Even though the actress has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry, yet her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua remains the hot favourite amongst cine buffs.

Talking about Aamrapali, Nirahua had recently said in an interaction that the actress has a very impressive aura and that the audience love the chemistry between them.