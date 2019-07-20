This video of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani is breaking the internet - Watch

New Delhi: An old video of Bhojpuri star-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua with actress Kajal Raghwani is going crazy viral on the internet. The video, posted on YouTube almost a month ago, has been viewed over 3 million times (and counting).

It is one of the top trends on YouTube as of now and the fans are going gaga over their excellent chemistry.

Click here to watch the video.

Nirahua and Kajal have made two films together - 'Patna Se Pakistan' and 'Aashik Aawara'. The films also starred Aamrapali Dubey, who is one of Nirahua's frequent collaborators.

Just recently, a video of them, titled 'Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya', broke the internet.

Nirahua and Aamrapali have co-starred in films such as the 'Nirahua Hindustani' series, 'Sipahi' and 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi'. Their hit jodi is adored by their fans in large numbers.

Their film 'Jai Veeru' hit the screens in June. The film has been directed by Subba Rao Gosangi and produced by Naser Jamal, who had earlier said that 'Jai Veeru' is a complete Bhojpuri commercial entertainer which establishes the concept of friendship in a new way.