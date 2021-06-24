Trending: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa breaks the dance floor on 'Aao Raja' song, sizzles in black lehenga-choli - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user. She often shares amazing posts on Instagram, keeping her fans abreast with the latest happenings and upcoming projects.

Monalisa recently dropped a video from the sets of a photoshoot, looking absolutely jaw-dropping in a black lehenga-choli. The stunner grooved to Neha Kakkar's song 'Aao Raja'. She captioned the post reading: Mood... Though it was just a Photoshoot and I had to pose... #feelitreelit cause i love this peppy #song #reel #dance #instagood #instadaily #feelkorboreelkorbo #bts

Monalisa enjoys a whopping 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains why her posts go viral in split seconds on social media. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.