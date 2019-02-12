हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Valentine's Day special: Aamrapali Dubey, Nirahua, Pawan Singh's top love songs—Watch

You can update your playlist and add a few of these!

Valentine&#039;s Day special: Aamrapali Dubey, Nirahua, Pawan Singh&#039;s top love songs—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The month of February is synonymous with love and romance. It is the season when lovers across the globe soak in the feeling of love and singles gear up to profess their affection. Well, not just a day but an entire Valentine's Week begins from February 7 to 14th is celebrated with much gusto and fervour amongst the youth.

It is that time of the year when lovers who wait with bated breath to utter those three magical words to the loved one finally get the courage to say it. So, not just Bollywood songs, but top Bhojpuri stars also have a collection of romantic numbers which express the feeling of being in love.

Watch it here:

Superstars of Bhojpuri cinema such as Pawan Singh, Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh among various others are featured in these love songs.

You can update your playlist and add a few of these!

There are numerous ways to celebrate the special day and ample ideas to make your loved one cherish the moments. Make each effort count and get going with your plannings.

 

Aamrapali DubeyAmrapali DubeyNirahuaPawan Singhbhojpuri love songsValentine's Dayvalentine songsbhojpuri romanticKhesari Lal Yadav
