Bhojpuri film

Village Development Officer gets show-cause notice for working in Bhojpuri film

Village Development Officer gets show-cause notice for working in Bhojpuri film
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: A Gram Panchayat officer's love for Bhojpuri cinema, proved to be troublesome for him. Posted in Lakhimpur Kheri's Behjam Vikas Khand, Village Development Officer Sandeep Chaudhary has been issued a show-cause notice for shooting in a Bhojpuri film. 

The show-cause notice has been issued by the District Gram Panchayat State Officer. 

Unaware of this development, Sandeep Chaudhary happens to be busy shooting the Bhojpuri film with three heroines.

According to District Panchayat Raj Officer Shomya Sheel Singh, Sandeep Chaudhary was appointed after the death of his father about 8 months ago on the post of deceased. He added that Chaudhary is neither concerned about the dignity of his post nor is bothered about the rules. 

The purpose of associating Chaudhary with the office is to make him aware of his duties. Once he understands the rules and regulations, only then he will be appointed for the field job, said Singh.

According to Sandeep Chaudhary, posted on the post of village development officer, who is busy shooting the Bhojpuri film Dabang Lootere, had informed the District Panchayat Raj Officer about this and also took leave for the shooting.

 

