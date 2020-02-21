हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
romeo raja

Watch: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's sizzling chemistry is unmissable in Romeo Raja trailer

'Romeo Raja' is written and directed by Manoj Narayan and will be produced by Rajesh Kumar H Verma. It will hit the screens on March 6.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: Going by the trailer of Bhojpuri fill 'Romeo Raja', starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey, we can already say that it will rule the box office. The trailer released on Friday morning and the 4-minute long video has all the elements a film needs - Romance, friendship, high-octane action sequences and sizzling chemistry between frequent co-stars Nirahua and Aamrapali. 

The trailer of 'Romeo Raja' gives a glimpse of all the actors who are part of the film such as Avdesh Mishra, Manoj Narayan, Prakash Jais, Sanjay Mahanand, J Nilam and Konika. 

Watch the trailer here. In a few hours, it has garnered over 2 lakh views.

'Romeo Raja' is written and directed by Manoj Narayan and will be produced by Rajesh Kumar H Verma. 

Apart from parts of India, 'Romeo Raja' has been also shot in Nepal. 

'Romeo Raja' will hit the screens on March 6, just a few days ahead of Holi.

romeo rajaDinesh Lal YadavNirahuaAamrapali DubeyRomeo Raja trailer
