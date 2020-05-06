हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Watch: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre So Bis Badi Ho’ rocks YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav’s ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre Se Bees Badi Ho’ with Kajal Raghwani is rocking the chartbusters. It’s from the album ‘Setting Kara Ke’

Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s songs are always a hit on YouTube and currently, his fans are revisiting his old tracks. They are trending on YouTube once again and some have shattered records too. Now, his song ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre Se Bees Badi Ho’ with Kajal Raghwani is rocking the chartbusters. It’s from the album ‘Setting Kara Ke’. ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre Se Bees Badi Ho’ narrates the love story of Khesari and Kajal onscreen and their cute nok jhonk.

‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre Se Bees Badi Ho’ has also been sung by Khesari and Khushbu Tiwari (KT) while the music courtesy goes to ‘Lord Ji’.

Watch the blockbuster song here:

‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre Se Bees Badi Ho’ released in January and it has so far got 6 million views and very much counting.

Two other sensational songs of Khesari and Kajal, titled 'Pagal Banaibe' and 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya', had created a storm online some days ago. People are also watching his chemistry with Antra Singh in the sizzling song 'High Heel Ke Sandil'.

Khesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwanikhesari lal yadav bhojpuri songsBhojpuri songs
