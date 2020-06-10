हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Watch: Pawan Singh's latest song ‘Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa’ creates a storm on YouTube

The song has garnered close to 5 million views on YouTube and an elated Pawan Singh took to Instagram to thank his fans for making it a success.

Watch: Pawan Singh&#039;s latest song ‘Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa’ creates a storm on YouTube
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh never fails to mesmerise his audience with his hit tracks and movies and his latest one - ‘Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa’ - has also gripped the viewers. It features Pawan Singh opposite Madhhu Shharma. The song has been shot in a foreign location and its breathtaking view will leave you stunned. Pawan tries to woo Maddhu with his charm while she rejects his love. ‘Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa’ has been explained as ‘International Sad Song of 2020’ by its creators.

The song has garnered close to 5 million views on YouTube and an elated Pawan took to Instagram to thank his fans for making it a success.

Watch ‘Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa’ here:

Pawan Singh, Priyanka Singh have provided playback for the song, the lyrics courtesy goes to Azad Singh while e has been also composed it with Sajan Mishra.

Recently, many songs of Pawan have taken over YouTube and some of them are ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’, 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai', ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’, '9 Baje Se Pahile' and 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai'.

Pawan Singhmaddhu shharmapawan singh bhojpuri songs
Pawan Singh's latest international heartbreak song of 2020 trends high on YouTube - Watch
