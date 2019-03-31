4 injured after 13 compartments of Tapti-Ganga Express train derail in Bihar's Chhapra

Patna: Four people were injured on Sunday after 13 compartments of Tapti-Ganga Express train derailed in Bihar's Chhapra. The 19046 Chhapra-Surat Taptiganga drailed at Gautamsthan in at around 9:45 am.

Four injured after more than 10 coaches of Tapti-Ganga express train derail near Gautam Asthan,Chhapra in Bihar pic.twitter.com/UuTDn8vD32 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

No casualties have been reported so far. The reasons behind the derailment are yet to be ascertained.

Last month, at least six people died after nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg on a Sunday morning. Several people were also injured in the mishap.

The accident took place in Bihar's Vaishali district at around 3:58 am. The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express originated from Jogbani in Kishanganj district.

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches - S8, S9, S10 and six more coaches of the train had derailed.