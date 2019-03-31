हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

4 injured after 13 compartments of Tapti-Ganga Express train derail in Bihar's Chhapra

No casualties have been reported so far. The reasons behind the derailment are yet to be ascertained.

4 injured after 13 compartments of Tapti-Ganga Express train derail in Bihar&#039;s Chhapra

Patna: Four people were injured on Sunday after 13 compartments of Tapti-Ganga Express train derailed in Bihar's Chhapra. The 19046 Chhapra-Surat Taptiganga drailed at Gautamsthan in at around 9:45 am.

No casualties have been reported so far. The reasons behind the derailment are yet to be ascertained.

Last month, at least six people died after nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg on a Sunday morning. Several people were also injured in the mishap.

The accident took place in Bihar's Vaishali district at around 3:58 am. The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express originated from Jogbani in Kishanganj district. 

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches - S8, S9, S10 and six more coaches of the train had derailed.

BiharChhapra train derailmentTapti-Ganga Express
