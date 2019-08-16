AK-47 rifle, bullets seized during raid on Bihar's Mokama MLA Anant Singh's residence

MOKAMA: Bihar Police on Friday raided the residence of gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh during which an AK-47 rifle, magazines and several live bullets were seized. The raids were conducted at Anant Singh's ancestral home in Nadwa village under Badh Police Stations limits during which a large cache of arms and ammunition were seized by the police officials.

Singh is an Independent MLA who represents the Mokama Assembly segment.

The police action is being conducted under the supervision of SP Rural Kantesh Mishra, who has been camping near the MLA's house for some time.

A team of Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad has also arrived at the spot. A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs have also been called at the MLA's residence.

According to the Bihar Police, the raids are still underway and no damage has been done to the influential legislator's ancestral house.

The police action came following specific information regarding the presence of a large cache of arms and ammunition inside Anant Singh's residence.

According to SP Rural, the police had received specific inputs regarding the movement of a large consignment of arms from the MLA's residence after which raids were conducted.

The caretaker of the house opened the doors when the police arrived at the scene. The Mokama MLA and his immediate family members were not present inside the house during the raids.

A few days back, a consignment of arms was moved from the MLA's residence.

During the raids, the police found that AK-47 rifles and other ammunition were concealed under carbon packing to avoid detection by a metal detector of X-Ray machines.

The Bihar state police headquarters and the Mokama district office has been informed about the raids at the legislator's house.