Bihar announces relaxation in COVID-19 curbs from June 16, night curfew to remain from 8 pm to 5 am

PATNA: In view of a sharp decline in the coronavirus cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced further relaxations in COVID-19-linked restrictions in the state starting from June 16.

As part of the gradual unlock process in the state, government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM, while shops will be allowed to remain open till 6 PM. However, the night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

"Corona infection status was reviewed. For the next one week, i.e. from June 16 to June 22, the restrictions will be relaxed and now the government and non-government offices will be open till 5 pm, shops and establishments till 6 pm. The night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 5 am," tweeted Bihar CM.

A complete lockdown was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections.

According to the state health ministry, the Bihar government had Monday reported 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking the positive tally in the state to 4,771.

India saw a single-day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent.

A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 17,51,358 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,13,75,984.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.45 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.39 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 33rd consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,82,80,472, while the case fatality rate increased to 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 25,90,44,072 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

