India reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 75 days, sees 2726 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Continuing the downward trend, India on Tuesday reported the lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in the past 75 days. According to the Union Health Ministry data, India reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total COVID count to 2,95,70,881.

During the past 24 hours, the country also reported 2,726 deaths, taking the death toll to 3,77,031 in the country, according to the Health Ministry data. “India reports 60,471 new COVID-19 cases (lowest after 75 days), 1,17,525 discharges and 2726 deaths in last 24 hours,” the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The active caseload today stands at 9,13,378.

India reports 60,471 new #COVID19 cases (lowest after 75 days), 1,17,525 discharges & 2726 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,95,70,881

Total discharges: 2,82,80,472

Death toll: 3,77,031

Active cases: 9,13,378 Total Vaccination: 25,90,44,072 pic.twitter.com/tEfl3sfKB3 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 33rd consecutive day, as India witnessed 1,17,525 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,82,80,472.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in India, which had swelled to over 37.2 lakh at the height of the second wave, has fallen below 10 lakh after 66 days. The count, a direct indicator of the extent of the spread of infections in the country, dropped below 10 lakh on Sunday and had fallen further to nearly 9.2 lakh by Monday.

38,13,75,984 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to 14th June 2021. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Meanwhile, the overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 176 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.80 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 176,195,220 and 3,808,883, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,473,180 and 599,928, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 29,510,410 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,452,612), France (5,803,012), Turkey (5,336,073), Russia (5,162,049), the UK (4,589,398), Italy (4,245,779), Argentina (4,145,482), Colombia (3,777,600), Spain (3,741,767), Germany (3,724,168) and Iran (3,039,432), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 488,228 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (374,305), Mexico (230,150), the UK (128,171), Italy (127,038), Russia (124,681) and France (110,616).

Live TV