Bihar Assembly election 2020: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, sister Rohini Acharya wish Tejashwi all the best

Bihar election 2020: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

According to reports, apart from social media, a large number of RJD supporters have assembled outside the Rabri Devi's residence in Patna. Greeting Tejashwi Yadav, his brothers and sisters have also tweeted. Tejaswi's sister Rohini Acharya, who is very active on social media, wrote, 'Vijai bhav Tejaswi bha Bihar'.

विजई भव... तेजस्वी भव बिहार — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 10, 2020

Tejaswi's elder brother and former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav also congratulated his brother for victory. He tweeted, 'Tejaswi bhav Bihar'.

तेजस्वी भवः बिहार! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 10, 2020

A day ahead, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail term in Ranchi in fodder scam cases, on Monday wished his younger son Tejashwi Yadav on his 31st birthday. He said the people of Bihar will give him a gift on Tuesday, when state election results are announced.

According to a source close to the family, as soon as Prasad woke up, he wished Tejashwi on his birthday, saying "Tohfa to Bihar ki janta kal degi, (The people of Bihar will give you a birthday gift tomorrow)."

Lalu Prasad is currently undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for various ailments.

Live TV

Lalu Yadav, who has been debarred from contesting elections after his conviction in fodder scam cases, had chosen Tejashwi as his heir by anointing him as deputy chief minister in the 2015 Grand Alliance government headed by then ally Nitish Kumar.

Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.