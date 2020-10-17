Bihar assembly election 2020: Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajiv Pratap Rudy's name included in BJP's fresh list of star campaigners

PATNA: The BJP on Saturday released the fresh list of its star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020. The fresh list released by the party contains names of its senior leaders from Bihar Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, which were not part of the first list released by the party earlier.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda are among the BJP's star campaigners for Bihar.

Names of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also appears in the BJP’s star campaigners list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls, according to an announcement made by former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (October 16, 2020). Giving more details about PM's election rally, Fadnavis said that the rallied will be held on October 23, October 28, November 1 and November 3.

On October 23, PM will visit Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur whereas on October 28, PM will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 1, PM will address the crowd in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur and his last rally will be on November 3 in West Champaran, Saharsa & Araria.

The BJP has decided to contest on 121 seats out of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar while its NDA ally Janata Dal-United will contest on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the ruling JDU over rising differences between the two Bihar-based parties.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

