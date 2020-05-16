हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has completed the evaluation of copied and is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 board results soon. 

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Evaluation of copies over, BSEB to declare results soon

PATNA: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has completed the evaluation of copied and is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 board results anytime soon. However, the final date for the result announcement has not been announced by the BSEB so far. 

The results would be made available by BSEB on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 matric examination will also be able to check their Bihar 10th Result 2020 via SMS.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore had earlier said that 10-15 days will be required to complete the post-evaluation process. Kishore, however, added that if the declaration of 10th result 2020 gets delayed due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown then the BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be announced in the first week of June.

Interested students can check their results by visiting on these websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. 

Earlier, the verification process of Class 12 toppers was conducted through WhatsApp video call, the result of which was announced on 24 March. A total of 80.44 percent of the students passed the intermediate examination this year, with Neha Kumari achieving the first rank of 476.

After the Bihar Board evaluation process, the verification process of the toppers will begin. The verification process of toppers is done so that there is no mistake in the results of Bihar Board 10th.

Students of both class 10th and 12th will get their mark-sheet in August or the latest by September. The chairman of Bihar Board had stated that the marksheet is printed in Delhi and the process will start as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Around 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar class 10 matric examination for the academic year 2019-20. The examination was conducted by the Bihar Board from February 17 to February 24. Last year, the Bihar Board Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.

