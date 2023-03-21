Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Class Inter Result To Be OUT Today At 2 PM On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard And More Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB 12th Result 2023 today at 2 PM. The Bihar board officials have confirmed the date and time, the result will be out by 2 pm today, March 18, 2023. The board released the Class 12 Result last year that is in 2022 on March 16. The board announces the result date on its official twitter handle hence students are advised to keep an eye on the twitter page and the official handle. Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th will be able to Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Official Announcement Of Inter Result Date, Time

“Mr. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today on 21.03.2023 at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof. Chandrashekhar,” BSEB twitted in Hindi.

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB

Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for

Bihar Board 12th Result: Total Candidates

The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 exams were held between February 1 and February 14, and more than 13 lakh students registered for the BSEB Inter exams. Of these, 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students.