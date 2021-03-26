हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB

Bihar Board BSEB 12th result 2021: Bihar intermediate results to be announced in next few minutes

The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday (March 25) announced that they will be declaring the results for class 12th board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 at 3 PM today. 

Bihar Board BSEB 12th result 2021: Bihar intermediate results to be announced in next few minutes

Patna: The Bihar School of Examination (BSEB) is going to declare the class 12th intermediate result on Friday (March 26). The results will be displayed on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  The board conducted Class 12 exams from February 17 to 24, 2021.

On Thursday (March 25) The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) activated a link on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in in order to check the results online. However, later the official sources confirmed that the results are yet to be declared.

Minister for education and parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will be having a press meeting at 3 PM where he will announce the 12th board examination results 2021.

Last year, the passing percentage for the science stream was 77.39 per cent, for the commerce stream it stood at 93.26 per cent and for the humanities stream, it stood at 81.44 per cent. In 2020, BSEB had announced intermediate results in just 25 days. As per the reports, a total of 80.44 per cent of students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams had passed the examination that year.

