Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th result 2020 delayed, likely to be declared next week on biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

PATNA: The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2020 have been delayed and it is likely to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) next week.

The BSEB is expected to declare Class 10 Board results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard-ac-in.

BSEB sources had earlier said that the verification process of the toppers has been completed and the result of Bihar Board Class 10 examination would be declared soon after the completion of the verification process.

The result would also be made available on biharboard.online and onlinebseb.in as well. It would also be available on websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

Students can check the Bihar Board 10th result following the details given below:

1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. Tap on Class X Matriculation results, select the stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear where you have to key-in your credentials and then enter the captcha text

5. You can check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Students can also check their results through SMS besides the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held between February 17 and February 24, and the evaluation process commenced on May 6 and concluded last week.

Earlier, the result of the Bihar board Class 10 examination was scheduled to be announced by March-end, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.