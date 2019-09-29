Bihar rains: Patna worst-hit due to continuous rains, CM Nitish Kumar reviews situation

New Delhi: At least 14 people have so far lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Bihar on Sunday as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the state. The authorities have pressed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) into service for rescue operations.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have thrown the normal life out of gear since Friday.

The District Magistrate has issued an advisory that all private and government schools in Patna will remain close on Monday and Tuesday (September 30 and October 1), keeping in view the downpour and water-logging at the classrooms.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next week.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a meeting at Sardar Patel Bhavan and took stock of the rescue work carried out by the disaster department in Patna. Principal Secretary of Disaster Department Pratyay Amrit was also present in the meeting.

At least, thousand of people are still stuck in waterlogging areas near the Moin-ul Haq Stadium in Rajendra Nagar area in the city. With overflowing drains throughout the city, water has also entered different houses in many localities of Patna. As per reports, the rainwater has filled the areas up to 7 feet at low-lying areas.

Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Patna-railway station due to heavy rain. At least routes of 25 or more trains have been either canceled or diverted due to rainfall.

Meanwhile, most of the shops in the city are shut due to the continuous downpour. The shops, which are open, were found selling goods at double price, causing much inconvinience to the general public.

In Rajendra Nagar area, the rescue workers were seen escorting people out from flooded areas on tractors. Some of the locals were seen arriving at rescue areas with bread, biscuits, and water to help those trapped in water-logged areas.



In areas like Boring Road, Rajendra Nagar, Rajeev Nagar, Patliputra areas, dirty rain and sewer water entered several houses and reached upto six-seven feet. Several girls, who had been staying at hostels in the city, leave for their homes, after facing a shortage of food and other necessity daily use items due to incessant rain in the city.

In Danapur's Kagaul, at least four people died and two were injured on the spot after a huge tree fell on a passenger-laden auto.

In Bhagalpur, at least six people died after a wall collapsed in two separate incidents. Four people died due to wall collapse near Hanuman Ghat in Barari police station area while two others died in Bara Kharanpur of Bararo police station area. The SDRF team is at the spot and is clearing the debris. Meanwhile, officials fear more people to be trapped inside the debris.

A 70-year-old woman died while she has gone to a field for farming after a tree fell on her in Tetia Bumber area in Bihar's Munger.