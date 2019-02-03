Bihar's Seemanchal Express train derailment: Indian Railways issues helpline numbers

PATNA: At least five people are feared dead and several others were injured nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg early on Sunday morning. The accident took place at nearly 3:58 am after the train passed Mehnar Road. The derailed coaches include three sleeper (S8, S9, S10), one general and one AC (B3) bogies.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured that rescue and relief operations at the accident site.

A team of doctors have been rushed to the accident site from nearby areas of Sonpur and Barauni.

Here are the helpline numbers issued by the Indian Railways

Sonpur - 06158221645;

Hajipur - 06224272230

Barauni - 0627923222.