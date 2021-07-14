हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Bizarre! Compounder in Bihar's Samastipur forcefully puts vermillion on doctor's forehead, booked

A compounder in Bihar’s Samastipur has been booked for forcefully applying vermillion on a woman doctor's forehead, the photos of which have now gone viral.

Bizarre! Compounder in Bihar&#039;s Samastipur forcefully puts vermillion on doctor&#039;s forehead, booked
(Image courtesy: FB)

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a compounder in Bihar’s Samastipur has been booked for forcefully applying vermillion 'sindoor' on a woman doctor's forehead while his friends made a video. It was an act of revenge when the compounder stormed into her office and forcefully put 'sindoor' on her forehead and then posted those pictures and videos on his social media account. The pictures have since gone viral. 

As per the police, the accused identified as Sumit Kumar had dbeen removed from his job by the doctor Dr Anima Ranjan who worked at the Primary Health Center, Dalsinghsarai as a medical officer-in-charge.

According to SP Manavjeet SIngh Dhillion, Kumar decided to take revenge after being removed from his job by the doctor. "He entered Dr Anima’s chamber in the hospital and forcibly put vermilion on her forehead and shared the recorded videos on social media," he said.

Kumar is absconding and an has been FIR has been registered against him at Dalsinghsarai police station after a written complaint filed by the doctor.

