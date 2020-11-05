Boat carrying over 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur, several feared drowned

PATNA: Several people went missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur in Bihar on Thursday morning. According to reports, there were over 100 people on board the ill-fated boat.

News agency ANI reported that one person died in the boat mishap and at least people managed to save themselves. The boat was crossing the river Ganga when the tragedy occurred.

Police and the local administration has begun the relief and rescue operation.

Bihar: Several people missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur earlier today. There were over 100 people on board the boat, rescue and search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/2pre5AtBwW — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

A large number of people have gathered near the banks of the river where the rescue work is carried out.

The rescue and search operation is currently underway.

Live TV