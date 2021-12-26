At least 6 labourers killed in boiler blast at factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, rescue ops underway

PATNA: At least six labourers were killed and many others seriously injured after boilers at a noodle-making factory in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur district exploded. The explosion reportedly took place around 10 PM on Saturday and was so intense that its noise was heard 5 km away from the spot.

Due to the impact of the explosion, an adjoining flour mill was also destroyed and two labourers sleeping inside also sustained injuries. Confirming the development, District Magistrate Pranav Kumar had earlier told reporters, ''Five people have died and six injured in boiler blast in a noodle factory in Muzaffarpur. Further investigation is underway.''

Bihar | Five people have died & six injured in boiler blast in a noodle factory in Muzaffarpur. Further investigation is underway: District Magistrate Pranav Kumar pic.twitter.com/wUakaFhMtd — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

However, the death toll later rose to six, Muzaffarpur Magistrate Pranav Kumar confirmed while talking to reporters.

Bihar | The death toll in Muzaffarpur boiler blast rises to 6, confirms District Magistrate Pranav Kumar — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The factory is located in the Bela Industrial area of Muzaffarpur. While a rescue operation is still underway to remove the debris, sources said that more than 10 bodies are trapped inside the factory.

Jayant Kant, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, who was among the first to visit the spot, said, "We have recovered six bodies from the debris so far. Besides, five persons also sustained injuries and are admitted to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.

"The rescue operation is currently underway. Firefighters and police personnel are removing the debris. The exact number of deaths is not ascertained yet,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident at a private factory in Muzaffarpur district.

He also directed the authorities to help those injured in the incident and sought a detailed report from the police.

