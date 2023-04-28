topStoriesenglish2600119
JDU Leader Kailash Mahto Shot Dead In Bihar’s Katihar, Probe Underway

According to police, the JDU leader was murdered on Wednesday night. The incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.

PATNA: Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants in the Katihar district of Bihar. According to police, the JDU leader was murdered on Wednesday night. The incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.

Confirming the incident, Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar, said, “We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem.”

 

 

