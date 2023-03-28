Live Updates | BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Matric Result To Be OUT soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Details Here

Live| BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB 10th result soon. Candidates should keep an eye on the BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and the official Twitter account, @officialbseb, for the publication of Class 10 results. According to media reports, the board would announce the Bihar board matric result before March 31, 2023. The toppers, results, and pass percentage for the Bihar board will be announced during a press conference by the BSEB chairman and state education minister. Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB 10th result 2023 will be eligible to file for Bihar board scrutiny and BSEB compartment exams if they fail. The Bihar board result date and timing will be announced on their official Twitter account.

In order to pass the exam, students must receive at least 33 percent in each topic and 150 overall. The BSEB matric examination was taken by about 16 lakh students. Due to the leaked question paper, the BSEB was forced to cancel the class 10 maths exam 2022, which was supposed to take place on the first day of the exam, February 17. It was later held on March 24. A big number of BSEB students claimed that the maths question paper was distributed on social media channels across 25 exam centers before the exam even started.