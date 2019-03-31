हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Manju Verma, out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, spotted on stage in NDA's Giriraj Singh's rally

The former minister was suspended by the Janata Dal-United (JDU) from the primary membership of the party.

Manju Verma, out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, spotted on stage in NDA&#039;s Giriraj Singh&#039;s rally
ANI photo

Patna: Out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, former Bihar minister Manju Verma was seen on stage during a rally which was being addressed by Union Minister and NDA candidate Giriraj Singh. The rally was taking place in Bihar's Begusarai.

Verma was spotted days after she was granted bail by Patna High Court in connection with the Arms Act case linked to Muzaffarpur shelter home case. She was lodged in jail since November 20, 2018, after she had surrendered before a Begusarai court.

The former Bihar minister was evading arrest in the Arms Act case which cropped up in course of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Verma was forced to resign as the minister for social welfare from the Nitish Kumar government after reports surfaced that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur - the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur case. Verma's husband had surrendered before a court on October 29.

The former minister was suspended by the Janata Dal-United (JDU) from the primary membership of the party.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Manju Verma
Next
Story

'My fight is against traitors,' says Giriraj Singh, contesting Lok Sabha poll against Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee News Breaking: Last date to link PAN card with Aadhaar today