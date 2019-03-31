Manju Verma, out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, spotted on stage in NDA's Giriraj Singh's rally

Patna: Out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, former Bihar minister Manju Verma was seen on stage during a rally which was being addressed by Union Minister and NDA candidate Giriraj Singh. The rally was taking place in Bihar's Begusarai.

Former Bihar minister Manju Verma who is out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case seen on stage during Union Minister and NDA candidate Giriraj Singh's rally in Begusarai yesterday. Verma had been arrested under arms act linked to the Muzaffarpur case pic.twitter.com/pYPWOBZDMv — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

Verma was spotted days after she was granted bail by Patna High Court in connection with the Arms Act case linked to Muzaffarpur shelter home case. She was lodged in jail since November 20, 2018, after she had surrendered before a Begusarai court.

The former Bihar minister was evading arrest in the Arms Act case which cropped up in course of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Verma was forced to resign as the minister for social welfare from the Nitish Kumar government after reports surfaced that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur - the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur case. Verma's husband had surrendered before a court on October 29.

The former minister was suspended by the Janata Dal-United (JDU) from the primary membership of the party.