Mokama MLA Anant Singh, booked under UAPA after recovery of AK-47, may be declared a terrorist

PATNA: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who has been charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following the recovery of AK-47 and grenades from his ancestral home, may be declared a terrorist. It may be noted that the UAPA was recently amended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

Parliament's nod to amend UAPA has given powers to the Centre to designate an individual as a terrorist and seize his properties.

After the recovery of lethal weapons from his home, MLA Anant Singh, who is also popular as 'Don of Mokama', was booked under Arms Act, Explosive Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Barh area of Bihar.

What is likely to spell more trouble for the gangster-politician is the police probe which says that the sophisticated weapon recovered from Singh's home may have been used in ''some big incidents''.

The police are also trying to determine if there is any connection between the recovery of sophisticated weapons from the MLA's home and an old case of smuggling of AK-47 rifles from Bihar's Munger district.

On August 9, 2018, three AK-47 rifled were seized from one Imran in Bihar's Munger district. Further probe into the mater linked the case to a Jabalpur-based defence organisation COD.

Munger Police later seized parts and magazines of 22 AK-47 rifles and arrested over three dozen people in this connection.

Reacting to the possibility of a link between the two incident, Munger DIG Manu Maharaj said, ''We are trying to contact the Barh police and if we collect actionable evidence, we will proceed our probe in that direction.''

Patna (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the matter is being probed and police will act as per the evidence that comes up during the investigation.

Replying to questions whether the MLA will be arrested, Mishra said, ''He (Anand Singh) has been booked under UAPA for the recovery of a sophisticated weapon AK-47 and grenade during a raid in his ancestral house on Friday.''

The police had raided the ancestral house of Singh, a multiple-term MLA from Mokama at Ladma village in Barh sub-division following a tip-off and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades.

Sharing more information, Barh sub-divisional police officer Lipi Singh said that the police is moving ahead as per law and will submit before the court all the evidences along with an FIR to pray for issuance of warrant against him (MLA).

Singh, nicknamed 'Chhote Sarkaar' has a long criminal record and was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with a bid on the life of a Mokama-based contractor.

The MLA had reacted angrily to the raid at his ancestral house and alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him at the behest of JD(U) MP Lalan Singh.

The Bihar Police have debunked the allegations levelled by the MLA and said the raid was carried out in the presence of a magistrate in accordance with the law, as well as the caretaker of the house, Sunil Ram, who has also been booked under various sections.

Moreover, videography has been done of the entire exercise.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh is the JD(U) MP from Munger, the Lok Sabha constituency under which the Mokama assembly segment falls. He had defeated Singh's wife Neelam Devi who contested on a Congress ticket by a huge margin.

Singh was formerly known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but fell out with him ahead of the 2015 assembly elections. It led to his exit from the JD(U) and retaining Mokama seat as an independent.

Thereafter, Singh, known for his strong-arm tactics, has been accusing JD(U) leaders of conspiring against him to get him framed in criminal cases.

Singh had made his political debut in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket when he wrested Mokama from another gangster-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh.