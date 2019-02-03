Nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg, at least 6 dead

PATNA: At least six people died after nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg early on Sunday morning. Several people are also believed to have been injured in the mishap.

"Six people have lost their lives in the accident," Rajesh Kumar, CPRO East Central Railways.

The incident took place at nearly 3:58 am after the train passed Mehnar Road. The derailed coaches of the 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express include three sleeper - S8, S9, S10, one general and one AC B3.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured that rescue and relief operations at the accident site.

A team of doctors has been rushed to the accident site from nearby areas of Sonpur and Barauni. An accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

"We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with a team of doctors are at the site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot," Additional Director General PR (Rail) Smita Vats Sharma said.

Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers for the accident - Sonpur - 06158221645; Hajipur - 06224272230 and Barauni - 0627923222.