Bihar

Nitish Kumar calls meet on disaster management as rains cause havoc in Bihar

Further details of the meeting are awaited as the meeting is going on presently.

File Photo

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday called a meeting for disaster management, via video conferencing, in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state capital and other parts of the state.

Patna witnessed a heavy downpour today, causing traffic jams and water-logging in several parts of the city. The commuters on two-wheeler vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Pedestrians were also stranded for hours due to water clogged roads and bridges.

Water has entered many residential areas and hospitals and is causing trouble for the general population.

According to the IMD, the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days.

