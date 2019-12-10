Pregnant teen girl set ablaze by boyfriend in Bihar's West Champaran, hospitalised with 80% burn

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident adding to the steadily rising of crime cases against women, a teenaged girl was doused with kerosene and set ablaze by her lover in Bihar. The incident took place in Narkatiaganj town in West Champaran district of Bihar.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with 80 percent burn injuries.

According to the police, the accused had been sexually exploiting the girl for the past several months on the pretext of marriage. The girl, after finding out that she has got pregnant, began pressurising him for marriage. In a fit of rage, the accused along with his friends arrived at the girl's house and doused her with kerosene and set her on fire.

The police said that a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused, who is currently on the run.

In the meantime, the victim's brother has also confirmed that the girl was set on fire by the man she was in a relationship with.