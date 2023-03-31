results.biharboardonline.com, BSEB 10th Result 2023 DECLARED, Check Step Download Marksheet here

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: The Bihar Board Result 2023 for Matric examinations was released today, March 31, 2023, by the BSEB. Students who took the Bihar Board 10th Examinations can now check their BSEB Results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar 10th Matric exams were administered by the BSEB Patna to around 16 lakh pupils. The exams took place from February 14 to February 22, 2023. Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 link has been released on the official website. Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Patna has declared the Bihar Matric Result today, March 31, 2023.

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Matric Examinations from February 14, 2023. To pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks in all the subjects. Bihar Education Minister will also be announcing the name of toppers along with results. The date for the BSEB inter Supplementary exams will be announced after the result declaration. To check the matric results, students should be ready with their roll number and roll code.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Bihar Board Class10th Result 2023; direct link 1 to check here

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023; direct link 2 here

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Here; direct link 3 here

Students will be able to check their results on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - once the BSEB Result is announced. Students will also be able to access the results via the official websites, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com.