RJD's Tejashwi Yadav demands scrapping of NPR notification in Bihar

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on National Population Register (NPR) notification and asked him to scrap it.

In a tweet in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar`s assurance for not applying National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Bihar was false. Taking a jibe on Kumar, he said: "Nitish ji's false assurance of not applying NRC is the same as the surgeon assuring the patient of no pain by giving anesthesia before performing surgery."

Yadav questioned the intention of the chief minister behind issuing NPR notification and tweeted: "Nitish ji, if your intention is right then why did you issue the notification of NPR? If the intention is okay then cancel the notification of NPR with immediate effect." he added in another tweet.

On January 5, While addressing a press conference, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had said that National Population Register (NPR) data collection will be carried out from May 15 to 28 in Bihar.

The opposition RJD maintained that the NRC and the NPR were one or the same, therefore rejecting one and implementing the other is merely an eyewash to the people of Bihar.