Shopkeeper killed in clash between Patna University hostel students, locals

Patna: A shopkeeper, during a clash between Patna University students and the locals, allegedly died after a stone thrown by one of the parties hit him on the head.

The scuffle broke out between the hostel students and the Lalbagh residents on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after a couple of students refused to pay for the products they had bought from a shop situated in the vicinity.

Speaking to media, the police official assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty and added that they have contained the situation.

"Both the parties pelted stones at each other during the night. The situation is under control now. All the officials are present at the incident spot. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," she said.

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway.