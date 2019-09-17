close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Shopkeeper killed in clash between Patna University hostel students, locals

A shopkeeper, during a clash between Patna University students and the locals, allegedly died after a stone thrown by one of the parties hit him on the head.

Shopkeeper killed in clash between Patna University hostel students, locals
File Image

Patna: A shopkeeper, during a clash between Patna University students and the locals, allegedly died after a stone thrown by one of the parties hit him on the head.

The scuffle broke out between the hostel students and the Lalbagh residents on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after a couple of students refused to pay for the products they had bought from a shop situated in the vicinity.

Speaking to media, the police official assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty and added that they have contained the situation.

"Both the parties pelted stones at each other during the night. The situation is under control now. All the officials are present at the incident spot. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," she said.

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway. 

Tags:
BiharPatnaPatna UniversityLalbagh residentBihar Police
Next
Story

Three held in Muzaffarpur shelter home survivor's gangrape

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir