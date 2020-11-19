Two accused arrested for allegedly burning alive woman in Bihar's Vaishali district

Two accused were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly burning alive a 20-year-old woman in Vaishali district of Bihar. As per reports, the incident took place on October 30. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) have been conducting raids to locate an absconding accused.

According to the news agency PTI, the woman was being harassed by a man from her village who, along with his friends, allegedly burnt her alive.

On November 17 (Tuesday), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA government in Bihar and accused the Nitish Kumar dispensation of "hiding" the incident for "electoral gains".

Along with his tweet attacking the state government, Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps as elections were on, PTI reported. The woman died after fighting for life at a hospital for 15 days, PTI added.

"Whose crime is more dangerous? Who did this inhuman act or the one who hid it for electoral gains so as to lay the foundation of his false 'good governance' over this 'misrule'?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.