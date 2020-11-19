हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Woman Burnt

Two accused arrested for allegedly burning alive woman in Bihar's Vaishali district

Two accused were arrested for allegedly burning alive a woman in Bihar's Vaishali district.

Two accused arrested for allegedly burning alive woman in Bihar&#039;s Vaishali district

Two accused were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly burning alive a 20-year-old woman in Vaishali district of Bihar. As per reports, the incident took place on October 30. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) have been conducting raids to locate an absconding accused.

According to the news agency PTI, the woman was being harassed by a man from her village who, along with his friends, allegedly burnt her alive.

On November 17 (Tuesday), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA government in Bihar and accused the Nitish Kumar dispensation of "hiding" the incident for "electoral gains".

Along with his tweet attacking the state government, Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps as elections were on, PTI reported. The woman died after fighting for life at a hospital for 15 days, PTI added.

Live TV

"Whose crime is more dangerous? Who did this inhuman act or the one who hid it for electoral gains so as to lay the foundation of his false 'good governance' over this 'misrule'?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tags:
Woman BurntWoman burnt alive
Next
Story

Patna doctor removes kidney of patient in name stone surgery
  • 89,12,907Confirmed
  • 1,30,993Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M34S

DNA: 5.5 million sick from 8 ml Virus