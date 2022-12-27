Arjun Shah's Shark & Ink takes over December with 100 events!

December is always an eventful month. Holiday season is at its peak and festivities all around. One business that has tapped into and made the most of this time is talent agency - Shark & Ink; who have a calendar of 100 events with their artists this month.

Yes, you read that right! Shark & Ink; helmed by Arjun Shah has hit a century with their event calendar which spans across not only India but Nepal, Dubai and Saudi Arabia too. Their lineup includes leading artists like Dino James, The Yellow Diary, Rashmeet Kaur, DJ Shaan, DJ Spindoctor, Sartek, Monica Dogra and many more.



There are many prestigious platforms that Shark & Ink's artists have taken by storm. Some of these were The Yellow Diary headlining multiple editions of Zomato’s Zomaland Festival, The Yellow Diary and Ashwin Adwani paving the way for globally renowned Lollapalooza with preparties in Mumbai and Pune, Rashmeet Kaur, Sartek, Spindoctor announcing multi-city tours and their entire DJ contingent at Sunburn Goa including DJ Shaan, Candice Redding and Zenith.

Rashmeet Kaur, who dropped her EP - Kya Kariye is on an extensive nation wide travel to perform the songs that are already trending on reels, radio and viral charts.



As for international gigs, December was filled with a cross continental takeover. Recently, Spindoctor and Candice Redding took over club consoles in Nepal. Similarly, Dino James drew an astounding audience for a Christmas Bash in Kathmandu while DJ Sartek performed alongside AR Rahman to thrill the audience at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Across the globe, Spindoctor will be performing in California on the coming weekend.



Wait! The month is not over yet! Shark & Ink has phenomenal parties set as their New Year's gigs, including Dino James smashing the night in Goa, DJ Shaan killing it in Hyderabad, DJ Shadow lighting the aura at Imagicaa, Zenith spinning the eve in Delhi, and many more.



Arjun Shah founded Shark & Ink in 2013 as a nightlife promotional marketing agency but now, it has grown into a full-fledged multi-genre pop culture and entertainment business with interests in talent representation, agenting, touring, music, content and marketing. Their list of clients include Bacardi, Jio, Diageo, MTV, Pokerstars, NIC Ice Cream, Realme and many more.

We have our pick on this one. Let’s see what they have in store for us in 2023!