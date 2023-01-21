Chintan Patel contributes to accelerating India's rural education system through the Shirpur Education Society

It is no secret that life beyond classroom walls can lead you to a monotonous corporate job. But the ability to think out of the box can direct you on a path of entrepreneurship. However, those wanting to secure their future opt to work for others. To get the best job with a high paycheck, education is of crucial importance. Emphasizing the need for better education infused with practical knowledge, Chintan Patel has been the motivational force for today's generation.

He is the Managing Director of Deesan Group, a leading name in India's textile industry. Incorporated in 2004, Patel's company manufactures premium monogrammed bath and hand towels. With an easy entry into the business world, Chintan Patel began his journey at 26. The road to entrepreneurship was easy for him as he comes from a business family. For those wanting to become successful, Chintan has often shared the importance of education.

Based in Mumbai, he is the Vice President of Shri Kelvani Mandal where he runs the city's prominent Mithibai College and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Apart from this, Chintan's family have roots in the Shirpur town of Maharashtra. In their hometown, Chintan Patel's family established the Shirpur Education Society (SES). Founded in October 1979, he is the trustee of Shirpur Education Society. Over the years, SES has bridged the gap by offering education to children for more than four decades.

Under Shirpur Education Society, there are 75 educational institutions from primary and pre-primary school to graduation. For its incredible contribution, the educational society was honoured with the State Award in 2003. Chintan Patel has frequently focused on the importance of education. He says, "I am lucky to live a life I dreamt. But, those living in rural regions do not have access to everything. Therefore, it is my prime responsibility to provide education to the children of underprivileged families for better employment prospects."

Offering quality education to students from playgroup to graduation, SES has top-notch faculty for different programs like medicine, engineering and commerce. So far, more than 48,000 students have reached newer heights through SES. Patel's goal is to create an environment where students are nurtured with the best education facilities and are employed by the best companies in India and overseas.

On the professional front, Chintan Patel also runs Param Tex Fab Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary under Deesan Group. The parent company was founded in 2005, and it manufactures bed sheet fabric. Chintan Patel has also ventured into businesses selling edible oil and soya products. He has been serving as a director of Deesan Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd, one of the oldest companies under the Deesan Group. Along with running multiple businesses, Chintan Patel is exercising his duty of educating and nurturing students for a better tomorrow.