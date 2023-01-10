'EdTech is less about tech, more about how it is used', says Piyush Singh Chauhan

New Delhi: This clear disparity between rich and poor, educated and uneducated, is a painful reminder of India’s quest to bridge inequality in education that has existed for so long and because of numerous reasons. Additionally, it’s also an image of the country’s brightest minds fighting to change, as they join the mad rush up the professional and social class ladder.

Thanks to the introduction of education technology (EdTech), we may finally see an end to such disparity. This is the vision of Piyush Singh Chauhan, Vice Chairman of SR Group of School, an edupreneur, and an advocate of the usage of EdTech in the Indian education system.

Piyush Singh Chauhan who runs a school and a college under the SR Group in Lucknow says, “EdTech is actually a great equaliser. If we talk about modern instructional technology, the single greatest resource is by far the Internet, and equal access to the same can actually be had in a very cost-effective range.”

And rightly so, not only does EdTech allow for increased connectivity and technological know-how among students, but it also allows teachers to implement a more dynamic teaching approach.

Piyush Singh Chauhan adds, “Technology gives a world of opportunities to people. It’s a great way to close the gap between the rich and the poor. There are a huge number of amazing stories, where a person with nothing has accessed a computer and created a successful online business. There is an emphasis on what will prepare students for life either post K-12 level or post primary and secondary school. Many countries including Singapore value personalised learning without calling it this. One of the most undervalued aspects of EdTech is not the tech itself, but how it is used.”

There are fewer disparities when using technology for education. If teachers are correctly trained on how to integrate EdTech into teaching, a basic digital classroom will see an effective removal of education discrepancies, as teaching talent can shine above the lack of physical resources for once.