topStoriesenglish2598008
News
EDUCATIION SECTOR

Entrepreneur Who Is Revolutionizing The Education Sector - Dr. Vinay Agrawal

Good educational institutes shape the future of business and society by developing good human resources.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Entrepreneur Who Is Revolutionizing The Education Sector - Dr. Vinay Agrawal

Education is a constitutional right of every citizen that encourages humans to perform their role as enlightened member of the society. The significance of education can be implied by accustoming the lack of its existence. The infinite hardship of illiteracy is its constant dependency issue as education develops wings to fly and explore the surroundings while being confident and opportunistic. 

Good educational institutes shape the future of business and society by developing good human resources and this is what Dr. Vinay Agrawal believes in. Dr. Agrawal, the Chancellor of ISBM University has been largely credited with revolutionizing the education sector in India. 

Dr. Vinay Agrawal is an extraordinary individual who has made significant contributions to the field of education, entrepreneurship, and leadership. He is a visionary who is passionate about bringing positive changes in the education system. As an educationist, public figure, entrepreneur, doctor, and emerging role model for the youth, he has achieved numerous milestones in a very short span of time. 

His philosophy is based on the belief that creativity and new ideas are essential for the development of the education system. He aims to bring better learning, innovation, and new ideas to the education system, which can make the learning process more interesting and effective for students.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?