From Design To Events, Rohit Sharma Has Come A Long Way

New Delhi: Don't you think that finding your passion is like trying to unlock one door with a bunch of similar-looking keys? Well, we spend years of our lives trying to find our true calling, and when we do, we ensure to live every bit of it. These aforementioned words remind us of a similar stint: Rohit Sharma's journey. Today, this man has made a name for himself in the event and entertainment sectors. But he didn't know that he belonged to this sector, did he?



Rohit Sharma started his career in design and animation. He loved the idea of creating something aesthetically beautiful and a treat for the eyes. On this journey, he realised how much he adored creating beautiful visual experiences for people. While he was completely hooked by this craft, he was on a new path to discovering his love for travel as a cabin crew member.



Now, being on a cabin crew is the dream of millions, right? Donning this character for a brief time allowed Rohit to evolve as a social personality and entitled him to meet new and interesting people around the world. He learned numerous things while being on a cabin crew, and then he started working in the education sector, where he would try to build an easier and more pleasant experience for Indian students to study abroad. This opened doors to facilitate some events, and this is when Rohit Sharma finally realised his one true calling: curating perfect, memorable, and faultless events.



After this, the seeds of a 'startup' was seeded in his mind, and in no time, this young man decided to lead the foundation of QuinDara and embark on his entrepreneurial stint. Rohit has learned from all of his journeys and every role that he has played.



QuinDara has emerged as one of the leading companies in the world of events and entertainment. From weddings to gala nights and corporate events, it has planned different types of events with grandeur and charisma. Currently, Rohit Sharma is also being held in high regard for his stylishness and enviable lifestyle on social media. He is now planning events for top UK universities in India, and we wish him success in the same.