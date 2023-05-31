International MUA Simmy Makwana Dolls Up Top Actress

If you are an artist, you will have to come to Bollywood. After all, it's the biggest source of entertainment and home to multiple talents and artists. Whether it is an actor, director, producer, singer, dancer, or makeup artist, one has to come to this dreamland to try their luck in the glistening world of glamour. So how could Simmy Makwana stay back? The MUA is famous all over the country for her mastery.





While this talented woman has inspired millions of people with her flawless makeup skills and guided thousands through her courses and online classes, she has now hit the jackpot! Ask how! Well, we have found out that Simmy Makwana will be the head makeup artist for a famous Bollywood actress. Yes, you read it right! She will be working with the actress for her upcoming film and creating different looks for her throughout the shooting of different scenes. We just can't wait to see her shine bright in Tinseltown.We tried to get more details from Simmy about this project; however, she is not in a position to disclose anything as of now. But the MUA has vowed to drop more details soon. She did talk about the industry.On sharing her love for the Bollywood film industry, here's what Simmy Makwana asserted: "I have always dreamed of being in Bollywood and working with famous celebs. After all, we all fantasise about that, don't we? To have that association, the recognition and success would be unbelievable. I just can't wait to see how we make it shine in our respective fields. I have solid plans for the film industry, and I'm sure I will be able to accomplish them soon."Simmy Makwana has been in this domain for over 12–13 years and has groomed more than 10,000 clients and conducted workshops, seminars, and courses in Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Banglore, Aurangabad, and more. With her skills, she has even reached international levels.