Line production is said to be a boon for the film industry. It has become a mandate for filmmaking houses as it has made their work easier and more convenient with managing all at once, from pre-production to post-production! They plan, ideate, and display, which means from planning, crew, lights, camera, and actions, line production assists and ensure that everything is being done perfectly.

Without being worried about the production works, the filmmakers can fully trust the line production companies! The company provides premium quality shooting equipment like Cameras (ARRI Alexa LF, RED’s RANGER MONSTRO, Sony VENICE 2, ARRI ALEXA 65), Lenses (Leica 1600mm f/5.6 Telephoto, Canon EF 1200mm f/5.6, Nikkor 6mm Fisheye Lens), Lights, Jimmy Jib, Cranes, Dolly, etc. They cater to on-the-spot equipment arrangement, and change of equipment as well.

Meissa Star Productions Pvt. Ltd. And Vermillion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., the renowned and best line production companies are expanding from Bollywood to Hollywood with their amazing services. You can shoot all over the world with these two Companiess without any hassle and within your estimated budget. As the south industry is evolving tremendously these days be it Tamil, Telugu, etc all have shown some masterpieces that have been proven to be the best as compared to Bollywood these days. Keeping this factor in mind, Meissa Star Productions Pvt. Ltd. And Vermillion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. have decided to open a branch of their production houses in Bangalore, South India as well. Both production houses have been proven to be the best duo in the entertainment industry.

Proficiency, Knowledge, Creativity, Excellence, and Experience are some major factors of line production. Meissa Star Productions Pvt. Ltd. and Vermillion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., consist of all of them as they guarantee vast planning and versatile implementation of the ideas. In short, the talented and experienced team of these production houses gives a new transformation and makeover to the films.

The directors of Meissa Star Productions Pvt. Ltd. and Vermillion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., Mahesh Bhanushali, and Gaurav Patel respectively, are not afraid to experiment and introduce new techniques and trends to complete their projects successfully. They ensure to meet all the needs of the clients and provide timely delivery. The team of both line production houses provided the services globally amid the pandemic as well. Shoots were happening in Dubai, Singapore, Maldives, and some parts of Europe. Films like Sarkari Varu patta, Dhaakad, Enemy, Tiger 3, Pathan, Rocketry, etc were shot overseas during the lockdown.

Mahesh Bhanushali has worked together with several different well-known filmmakers as an assistant director. As an assistant director, he has given several blockbusters. With years of experience and hard work, he is taking his Companies to newer heights. Gaurav Patel a cinematography expert has shown the art of his extraordinary cinematography in many blockbusters. He is now revealing his creativity and extraordinary skills in the field of line production. Both of our directors had facilitated the services during the shooting of the films abroad during the lockdown as well.

Vermillion Film & Meissa Star Production's presence is in over 190 locations across the world. Affordable and Premium Line Production Services are the core specialty of these Production houses.