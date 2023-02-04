Mohit Bijlani is Leading the Nightlife Game by Crafting the Best Events

New Delhi: What do you do when the sun has already set and you still can't call it a day? Well, you don your best evening dress, leave your home, and head to the place with vibrant music, a lively aura, and a great crowd. While we prefer to keep our weekends happening by having robust nightlife, individuals like Mohit Bijlani ensure that we get the best! He is the one who is adding excitement and vigour to thousands of lives by curating some of the best events across the nation. But how?

Mohit Bijlani is the owner of the leading company called Team Innovation, which is cherished for crafting outstanding live events, party nights, and whatnot. To date, this company has done some of the most staggering shows on both national and international levels, including King's Champagne Tour, AP Dhillon's The Takeover Tour, DJ Chetas' India Tour, and many more. Mohit has now announced KRSNA's The Dollar Sign India Tour and DJ Chetas' XYLOBANDS India Tour.

Not only leading DJs, pop artists, or rappers, but Mohit Bijlani has also brought soul-touching live shows featuring Anuv Jain, Jubin Nautiyal, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, Madhur Sharma, Ali Zafar (Dubai show), and many more. Needless to say, Mohit Bijlani's Team Innovation is causing ripples in the event and entertainment world.

Similarly, he also oversees Hammerzz Open Air, which is one of the best party spots in Goa with rip-roaring music, an animated ambiance, and good food. Mohit Bijlani also runs Wink Entertainment, which is one of the best ticketing agencies and is currently the ticketing partner for Martin Garrix's upcoming tour in India. They were also India's offline ticketing partner for the world's best music festival, Tomorrowland, in 2020.

Speaking of nightlife and musicians, Mohit Bijlani also launched Book My Talent, which is a one-stop destination for booking any artist for your corporate, private, and club events. The entrepreneur is also into wedding planning services, as he owns Evermore Wedding.

Mohit Bijlani is a successful entrepreneur, and the fact that his companies are ruling the market is proof. He was also awarded Iconic Young Entrepreneur by Times Hospitality Icons 2022, Goa. His noted companies have consistently satisfied their customers and clients. The entrepreneur's passion for nightlife and music has woefully led him to the path of immense success. He believes in living life to the fullest and is passionate about what he does.