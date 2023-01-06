MUA Deepti Mohindar shares the makeup trends she hopes to see in 2023!

In India, Deepti Mohindar, a well-known makeup artist, has a salon named Studio MeCHE. She is a media student who became interested in makeup while in college. In particular, Deepti has earned a solid reputation for bridal makeup over the past 14 years. She put in a lot of effort, mastered every brush technique, and was able to mix everything flawlessly.

In the eyes of a stranger, doing makeup appears to be enjoyable and simple. However, makeup expert Deepti Mohindar reveals that it takes a lot of patience to master and be the finest. When dealing with clients, one must be composed and polite. When she first started using airbrush makeup in 2007, her perseverance, tenacity, and enthusiasm helped her become well-known. At one point, VLCC even recruited her as a trainer for airbrush makeup.

Deepti Mohindar has received numerous accolades throughout her professional career. In 2019, she received the FLO FICCI AWARD FOR MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR. She was also honoured with the 2019 Zee Award for Business Woman of the Year. For her contributions to the beauty industry in 2018, she received the FICCI YFLO Award. She has worked as a trainer for Temptu, USA, and VLCC.

It's a new year, and makeup enthusiasts want to know how 2023 will be for the beauty industry. Deepti also hopes that 2023 will bring a change in certain ways or steps while doing a full face or basic makeup. She shares a small list of trends she hopes to see in the new year -

- Use more browns. I can see as a lot of companies are launching brown makeup

- Use of a lot of gold, whether it's on the eyes or lips

- White water line is back

- No Kajal look

Deepti Mohindar is excited about the new year and the wedding season. She has busy days and nights and is grateful for tall the work coming her way.