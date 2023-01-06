topStoriesenglish
News
MUA

MUA Deepti Mohindar shares the makeup trends she hopes to see in 2023!

In the eyes of a stranger, doing makeup appears to be enjoyable and simple. However, makeup expert Deepti Mohindar reveals that it takes a lot of patience to master and be the finest.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In the eyes of a stranger, doing makeup appears to be enjoyable and simple. However, makeup expert Deepti Mohindar reveals that it takes a lot of patience to master and be the finest.
  • In particular, Deepti has earned a solid reputation for bridal makeup over the past 14 years. She put in a lot of effort, mastered every brush technique, and was able to mix everything flawlessly.

Trending Photos

MUA Deepti Mohindar shares the makeup trends she hopes to see in 2023!

In India, Deepti Mohindar, a well-known makeup artist, has a salon named Studio MeCHE. She is a media student who became interested in makeup while in college. In particular, Deepti has earned a solid reputation for bridal makeup over the past 14 years. She put in a lot of effort, mastered every brush technique, and was able to mix everything flawlessly.

In the eyes of a stranger, doing makeup appears to be enjoyable and simple. However, makeup expert Deepti Mohindar reveals that it takes a lot of patience to master and be the finest. When dealing with clients, one must be composed and polite. When she first started using airbrush makeup in 2007, her perseverance, tenacity, and enthusiasm helped her become well-known. At one point, VLCC even recruited her as a trainer for airbrush makeup.

Deepti Mohindar has received numerous accolades throughout her professional career. In 2019, she received the FLO FICCI AWARD FOR MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR. She was also honoured with the 2019 Zee Award for Business Woman of the Year. For her contributions to the beauty industry in 2018, she received the FICCI YFLO Award. She has worked as a trainer for Temptu, USA, and VLCC.

It's a new year, and makeup enthusiasts want to know how 2023 will be for the beauty industry. Deepti also hopes that 2023 will bring a change in certain ways or steps while doing a full face or basic makeup. She shares a small list of trends she hopes to see in the new year - 

- Use more browns. I can see as a lot of companies are launching brown makeup

- Use of a lot of gold, whether it's on the eyes or lips

- White water line is back

- No Kajal look 

Deepti Mohindar is excited about the new year and the wedding season. She has busy days and nights and is grateful for tall the work coming her way.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'