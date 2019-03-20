हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brutally Basic Bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan vs Sara Ali Khan: Who is the bigger paparazzi favourite?

The two of Saif Ali Khan's kids love the camera.

26
Views
Updated: Mar 20, 2019, 14:22 PM IST

While we don't know much about Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ebrahim, who likes to keep a low profile, his younger son and only daughter Sara seem to be in competition as to who can grab more eyeballs in the media space

Sara is trying hard to break her baby brother's stronghold over the paparazzi.

A family friend recalls Sara as being an chronic limelight moth. "From the time she was a child, Sara loved to be photographed by the paparazzi. She would pose and preen as a child. The fascination for media coverage grew over the years. It won't be an exaggeration to state she's addicted to the public glare."

And yet, Taimur continues to beat Sara at her own game. The 2-year-old Khan doesn't have to try to be media-friendly. The cameras love him unconditionally.

A media expert who doesn't wish to be named says, "Both of Saif Ali Khan's children have inherited a spontaneous love for the limelight. But while Taimur gets the attention effortlessly Sara has to work towards it. But one thing is for sure. Saif never wooed the media or courted the still camera with as much passion as his two children."

This is, in a way, indicates the rivalry between Saif's former and current wives being passed on the next generation.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are the personal views of the author and do not reflect the views of ZMCL.)

 

Tags:
Brutally Basic BollywoodOpiniontaimurTaimur Ali KhanSara Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanTaimur picsSara Ali Khan picsTaimur photossara ali khan photospaparazzi

Trending

Each seat matters, but Congress, AAP have gifted advantage to BJP in Delhi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Madhavan Narayanan
Mar 13, 2019 - 03:17 PM IST
2564
Views

In Bollywood, nepotism is hitting nauseating levels

Subhash K Jha
Mar 15, 2019 - 03:25 PM IST
518
Views

Indian politicians need to learn unity on questions of national security

RVS Mani
Mar 15, 2019 - 06:10 PM IST
171
Views