'We Should Focus On Developing How To Think' Sohail Choudhary Feels The Edu System Needs To Reform

The education system in India has always been alleged for producing "book-smart" people rather than actually producing "street smart" academicians. When it comes to solving real life problems, it has been seen that limited knowledge has never come to the rescue, thus it is important to develop the power of thinking in our children so that they can face the real challenges without any hassle. Where the textbooks ends, our own mind starts thinking, there are endless possibilities when it comes to the capabilities of the human mind.

Just like every theorem, every derivation, every formula has been derived by a human mind, if we focus on developing how to think and make the right decisions when we face a problem in our real life can easily help our children to face what's ahead in the future.

Right from the very beginning the Indian education system has been a whole curriculum promoting "cramming" culture among students. While the New Education Policy implemented in 2020 is a bold attempt to change this practice, Millennial Entrepreneur Sohail Choudhary feels that we are still far away from reforming the education system to shape our children's minds to face the real practical challenges of the world.

In a brief chat he said that "The education system in India is broken and needs to be revamped as soon as possible." There is still a fixed pattern followed by most of the children when it comes to deciding their career paths. He said that even after the availability of diverse career options in the country, the students still go after those pre-determined 3 to 4 career options which society considers to be safe. "There's not much talk about creating things, about innovating things, about building businesses, about solving real life problems." Choudhary added.

With the world going digital at a rapid pace, and AI development on its rise, all the jobs that doesn’t require creativity and innovation will be taken over by AI. What we are teaching our children right now might become outdated in the future as the training that they're getting right now might not be applicable for a job in future as the whole process would have been automated by then.

Therefore the roadmap to a child's future cannot be just determined by the curriculum he/she is studying in the schools. The revamped structure should focus on providing hands-on experience to real life situations and help them overcome challenges that they might face in future.

‘It is a proven fact that when you experience something, you don't need to remember it.’ The human mind can only get well versed with something if they have personally experienced it. Then the experience becomes part of individual who doesn’t have to memorize what was in the books.