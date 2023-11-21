12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Shares Heartfelt LONG Post For Real-Life Hero Manoj Kumar Sharma - Read Here

New Delhi: Goes without saying that actor Vikrant Massey is enjoying the time of his life. '12th Fail' is a phenomenal success and audience have been flocking to the cinema to experience the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial. Recently, he took to social media to share heartfelt moments captured with the real-life hero, Manoj Kumar Sharma. The actor, who is currently enjoying success professionally, expressed his admiration for Sharma in a poignant gratitude letter.

Vikrant Massey, known for his stellar performances on the silver screen, extended his gratitude to the unsung hero of his life, Manoj Kumar Sharma. The actor shared a series of pictures capturing candid moments with Sharma, highlighting the genuine connection they share. In a lengthy and emotive letter accompanying the post, Massey poured out his feelings, expressing a desire to emulate the qualities that make Sharma a true inspiration. He wrote, “ LONG POST: Very seldom does one meet people who walk the talk. People who despite triumphs or failures, have their feet firmly grounded. Their heads held high, and their hearts at the right place. was lucky to have met you."

Vikrant continued, "This film became a reality cos you existed. Even before we met, you'd already inspired millions through the book. Which was already a cult-classic in the Hindi literature world. But after meeting you and spending ample time with you and your wonderful family, I can proudly know why. You've not just given me my own #Restart moment through 12th Fail, but given me an elder brother, a mentor, a blueprint of a human-being, I would want to be like. As Manoj in the movie said to Dushyant Singh, Even after knowing you and saying it time and again, I want to say this one more time Manoj Sir, "THANK You. Your determination to make this world a better place through your work and beyond, is inspiring beyond words. I hope I can make you proud someday. I hope”

On the work front, Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. Apart from this, he will be seen in Sector 36 and Niranjan Iyengar's directorial debut, a romantic love story with Raashi Khanna.