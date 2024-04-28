Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHOR IN THE CITY

13 Years Of Saibo: Celebrating Sachin-Jigar's Musical Hits From 'Shor In The City'

Sachin-Jigar delivered a one-of-a-kind album that went on and became the essence of the film. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

13 Years Of Saibo: Celebrating Sachin-Jigar's Musical Hits From 'Shor In The City' Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: 28 April 2024 marks the 13th year of the much-loved film ‘Shor In The City.’ The multi-narrative film set in Mumbai gave us one of the most unique and relatable albums of all time. Sachin-Jigar delivered a one-of-a-kind album that went on and became the essence of the film. 

The film's soundtrack features a mix of energetic and soulful songs that complement the gritty urban setting and narrative of the movie. Here are some notable songs from the soundtrack! 

Saibo

The romantic ballad sung by Tochi Raina and Shreya Ghoshal gained massive popularity, because of its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics. Sachin-Jigar captures the essence of love amidst the chaos of the city, making it a standout track. With its poignant lyrics and soulful composition, the song resonated deeply with listeners, becoming one of the favourite among fans of the film.

Karma Is A Bitch

‘Karma Is A Bitch’ track exudes an edgy and urban vibe, perfectly aligning with the film's theme. It's characterized by its energetic beat and urban flavour, accentuated by rap verses from Suraj Jagan and Priya Panchal. Sachin-Jigar’s knack for catchy beat and raw lyrics contribute to the appeal of the song, making it a standout piece on the soundtrack of the movie.

Shor

The title track of the film, ‘Shor,’ perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Mumbai. It celebrates the city's vibrant chaos, echoes of the bustling streets and diverse array of people. The duo Sachin Jigar have given us the most energetic rhythm and spirited lyrics through this song assembled that immerses us in the lively essence of Mumbai. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?