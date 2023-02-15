topStoriesenglish2573627
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JODHAA AKBAR

15 Years of Jodhaa Akbar: Makers Celebrate the Journey of an Eternal Love Story

Celebrating the epitome of love, respect and royalty, AGPPL offered a recap of the essence of Jodhaa Akbar with a special video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Regarded as one of the most spectacular visual experiences on the Indian screen, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar clocks 15 years today.
  • Celebrating the epitome of love, respect and royalty, AGPPL offered a recap of the essence of Jodhaa Akbar with a special video.

Trending Photos

15 Years of Jodhaa Akbar: Makers Celebrate the Journey of an Eternal Love Story

New Delhi: Regarded as one of the most spectacular visual experiences on the Indian screen, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar clocks 15 years today. Celebrating the epitome of love, respect and royalty, AGPPL offered a recap of the essence of Jodhaa Akbar with a special video.

Taking to their social media, AGPPL posted the video saying, “Jodhaa and Akbar's love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (@agppl)

Incidentally, today also marks the birthday of the director and producer of Jodhaa Akbar, Ashutosh Gowariker. The leading man of the film Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to wish the filmmaker along with a few glimpses of the film. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @AshGowariker. Thank you for trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. Your direction & my incredible co-stars will forever be cherished.   #15yearsOfJodhaaAkbar”.

Recently, Ashutosh Gowariker and AGPPL won the National Award for their production Toolsidas Junior, which marks the filmmaker’s second National Award after winning the first one for Lagaan.

Live Tv

Jodhaa Akbar15 years of Jodhaa AkbarJodhaa Akbar journeyHrithik RoshanAishwarya Rai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!